BOZEMAN, Mont. - There is a viral post on social media is telling people to change their voicemail if lost, but Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said you should not do that.
Changing your voicemail uses more of your battery than a text would and it will not update if you don’t have a signal.
An emergency text is far more effective and now people in Gallatin County can text 911 in an emergency too.
The best thing one can do if they are lost in the backcountry is to call 911 because GPS coordinate can be received off a phone call.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Captain Scott Secor said, "The amount of missions that we have had over the past year where phones were a factor, and we were able to talk to the victim or talk to someone who was recreating with the victim, was approximately 90%."
GCSSAR also suggest the following tips for people going hiking or skiing in the backcountry:
- Before your go anywhere, tell someone where you will be and when you plan to return
- Bring a backup phone battery
- If there is a map board at the trailhead, take a picture of it
- Bring a flashlight
- If you get hurt or lost, call or text 9-1-1 immediately. Sometimes texts go through even when calls don't work
- Turn your phone off or put it on airplane mode to save battery
GCSSAR said another option to consider is a smartphone app such as CAIRN (https://www.cairnme.com/) which can direct you to the closest point of cell reception, or notify your contacts if you are overdue with breadcrumbs of your tracks.