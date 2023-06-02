BOZEMAN, Mont. - A downed power line knocked out power to several people in Bozeman Friday afternoon.
NorthWestern Energy’s outage map reported 369 customers were impacted by the outage.
The outage started around 3:30 pm, and responding crews found the downed line.
Power was restored to all customers by 5:00 pm.
The cause of the downed line was not shared by NorthWestern Energy.
Previous coverage
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Several people in Bozeman are without power Friday afternoon.
NorthWestern Energy’s outage map says 369 customers are impacted by the outage.
Right now, they are estimating power will be restored by 5:45 pm.
Our reporter in the area said some signals are out in the area around the Montana State University campus and traffic is backed up.
We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
