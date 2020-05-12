Downtown Bozeman Association cancels first art walk in June

BOZEMAN- The summer event season is fast approaching, the Downtown Bozeman Association has had to have some tough conversations regarding the future hosting summer events.
Within the Reopening Guidelines set by the governor and supported by the local health department, Phase 1 is allowing gatherings of 6 people or less.
Phase 2 is allowing 50 people or less with no set timelines on the Phased transitions.
The Downtown Bozeman Association acknowledges events hosted in Downtown Bozeman are much larger.
The association has decided to cancel the first 2020 Art Walk on June 12. They plan to make decisions on the remaining Art Walk dates no less than 30 days from the original event date.
Music on Main is also on their minds and they will be making announcements regarding this year's future dates soon.
The association says it's their duty, as a community organization to refrain from encouraging anything that could jeopardize the health of our community.
