Downtown Bozeman bars mask up with new policy in place

BOZEMAN- In Gallatin County one of the hardest-hit counties in the state, downtown businesses are coming together with a new mask policy.
Alcohol license businesses are banning together in agreement that all frontline staff must wear masks.
With case numbers in the county continuing to go up multiple different establishments are stepping up for the community, it's not just bar but it’s also restaurants across Bozeman.
“As restaurant operators, we want to cut off any type of going backwards or closures. We want to get out in front of this and put our front house staff in masks so that we are part of the solution,” said Joe Romano, Urban Kitchen & Nina’s Tacos and Tequila said via email
All of this coming one week after Gallatin County issued violations to four bars in the area for lack of following guidelines.
Right now multiple businesses in Bozeman taking the safety of the community and putting it on center stage,
In total over 30 businesses are participating, moving forward when you hit your favorite downtown bar your server will be wearing a mask.
The following alcohol licensed establishments in Downtown Bozeman have joined onto the agreement that frontline staff wear masks:
Pour House
317 Pub
Rm 1
Bar IX
Open Range Steak House
American Legion
Rocking R Bar
El Camino
Crystal Bar
Copper Whiskey Bar & Restaurant
Main Street Overeasy
Jam!
Cannery Lounge
Burger Bob's
Baucus Pub
Bozeman Spirits Distillery
Union Hall Brewery
Backcountry Burger Bar
Mackenzie River Pizza - Bozeman
Urban Kitchen
Salted Carmel
Nina's
14 North
Shine Beer Sanctuary
Montana Ale Works
Dave's Sushi
Revelry
Sidewinders
Tanglewood
Bay Bar & Grill
Cat's Paw
Molly Brown
Club Tavern & Grill
Fiesta Mexicana
Wild Rye Distillery
Scoop Bar
Pizza Campana