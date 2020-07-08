Downtown Bozeman bars mask up with new policy in place

BOZEMAN- In Gallatin County one of the hardest-hit counties in the state, downtown businesses are coming together with a new mask policy.

Alcohol license businesses are banning together in agreement that all frontline staff must wear masks.

With case numbers in the county continuing to go up multiple different establishments are stepping up for the community, it's not just bar but it’s also restaurants across Bozeman. 

“As restaurant operators, we want to cut off any type of going backwards or closures. We want to get out in front of this and put our front house staff in masks so that we are part of the solution,” said Joe Romano, Urban Kitchen & Nina’s Tacos and Tequila said via email

All of this coming one week after Gallatin County issued violations to four bars in the area for lack of following guidelines. 

Right now multiple businesses in Bozeman taking the safety of the community and putting it on center stage,

In total over 30 businesses are participating, moving forward when you hit your favorite downtown bar your server will be wearing a mask. 

The following alcohol licensed establishments in Downtown Bozeman have joined onto the agreement that frontline staff wear masks:

Pour House

317 Pub

Rm 1

Bar IX

Open Range Steak House

American Legion

Rocking R Bar

El Camino

Crystal Bar

Copper Whiskey Bar & Restaurant

Main Street Overeasy

Jam!

Cannery Lounge

Burger Bob's

Baucus Pub

Bozeman Spirits Distillery

Union Hall Brewery

Backcountry Burger Bar

Mackenzie River Pizza - Bozeman

Urban Kitchen

Salted Carmel

Nina's

14 North

Shine Beer Sanctuary

Montana Ale Works

Dave's Sushi

Revelry

Sidewinders

Tanglewood

Bay Bar & Grill

Cat's Paw

Molly Brown

Club Tavern & Grill

Fiesta Mexicana

Wild Rye Distillery

Scoop Bar

Pizza Campana

Tags

News For You