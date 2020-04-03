Downtown Bozeman Bridal Walk 2020 postponed

BOZEMAN- The Bridal Walk and Photography Contest event hosted by the Downtown Partnership would normally take place on April 4.
This weekend's events have been canceled and postponed until further notice. The partnership posting in their Facebook event, “We feel there may be potential to throw this event at a different participation capacity.”
Asking you to stay tuned to their website and social media for current announcements and updates.
Every year in early April, brides and their entourage are invited to roam the streets of downtown and take advantage of the numerous businesses that help with wedding needs.
Normally bridal wear, flowers, cakes, jewelry, and honeymoon ideas would be on display in downtown during the event.