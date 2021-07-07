BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Downtown Bozeman Association this hosting three events this summer including three Art Walks, four Music on Main events, and the annual three-day Crazy Days summer sidewalk sale.
The Art Walk kicks off this Friday downtown Bozeman for the season from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Bozeman residents can look forward to over 35 participating businesses and galleries in the Art Walk.
Downtown Bozeman Partnership Program Director, Makai-Randall said, "These are free community events that anybody, whether they are locals whether they are tourist, can come down and enjoy it is open to everybody it is accessible to everybody we think that you can come down and spend money or you can come down and just enjoy being downtown."
Community members can also mark their calendars for the sidewalk sale Crazy Days starting next weekend.
This year, the Crazy Days event is happening July 16-18.
After canceling Music on Main in-person last year due to COVID-19 the concert series will start back up for the 21st season on July 22.
More information on the Downtown Bozeman Association events can be found here.