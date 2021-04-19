BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Downtown Bozeman Association and over 25 downtown restaurants, pubs, and cafes are participating in the Bozeman Restaurant Week April 19-25.
This is the first year the city is hosting this event.
The event is filled with delicious food and drinks, off-menu specials, exclusive dining experiences, and a chance to win some amazing prizes.
Downtown Bozeman Partnership Operations Manager Makai-Lynn Randall said, "Restaurants are offering both take out and dine in you can sort our website that way so you can pick what works best for you and your family if you are ready to dine in you can definitely do that we do have a punch card program as well so you have a little bit on an incentive to go out and pick your food out and get the punch card stamped and be entered to win some awesome prizes like a night stay at the lark or element and some museums of the rocky passes."
Community members are encouraged to attend five restaurants in Downtown Bozeman this week and fill out a punch card to enter a raffle.
The Downtown Bozeman Association will do raffle drawing next week.
More information on Bozeman Restaurant Week can be found here.