Downtown Bozeman turns pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Businesses on Main Street in Bozeman will be displaying all of their pink gear along with some special deals to raise awareness and support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
National Breast Cancer Awareness Month was designated as October in 1985 to raise awareness and gain funding for research for a cure, while elevating education around the importance of annual/early screening.
The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 950 women in the state of Montana will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021. As of 2018 in the greater Gallatin Valley, approximately one fourth of breast cancers were diagnosed in women under the age of 50.
While not as common, approximately 2,650 men per year are diagnosed with breast cancer throughout the United States.
PNKBZN is a community-wide campaign for the month of October by Bozeman organizations Bozeman Health, Advanced Medical Imaging, Cancer Support Community, Montana State University, Montana State University Athletics and Downtown Bozeman Partnership, with graphic design support from PRIME Incorporated.
Montana State University and Bobcat Athletics are encouraging fans to participate in the third annual “Pack the Place in Pink” event at the Oct. 23 home football game to promote breast cancer awareness.
To participate, individuals are invited to purchase a limited-edition apparel item and wear it to the game versus Idaho State. This year, the items for purchase include: a pink short-sleeve shirt and a navy hooded sweatshirt. The apparel will retail for $15 and $40, respectively.
A portion of the money will go to Cancer Support Community who said they helped more than 500 people since March 2020 with programs beyond just getting a mammogram screening.
“We do meals sometimes and we do healthy lifestyle activities, yoga strength training a couple times a week and throughout COVID we have been able to move all of that virtually so that people can still access our services because especially in a time of increased isolation people need support,” Development Manager Claire Kennedy said.
The message from Bozeman health is to stay current on your wellness appointments and regular screenings and you can find resources from the health system here.
You can find more information about PNK BZN here and about business promotions here.