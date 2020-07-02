Downtown businesses prepare for new virtual Music on Main event

BOZEMAN-The 20th annual summer concert series in Bozeman will look different from previous years.
Determined to keep the tradition alive, the Downtown Bozeman Association will livestream performances from the Rialto to the public through Facebook.
The live streaming will start July 2, 2020 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday for five weeks until July 30, 2020. Possible August dates are still to be determined.
The Downtown Bozeman Association encourages Music on Main fans to watch from their favorite restaurant and bar locations downtown where some businesses will livestream the event on their big screens.
Stuffed Crepes and Waffles is one business on Main Street that hopes the event will bring more people downtown for a sense of normalcy and a much-needed financial boost.
“Music on Main is definitely something that people look forward to here especially me, it’s one of my favorite things about a Bozeman summer,” Katiana Carestia, an employee at Stuffed Crepes and Waffles, said. “We look forward to maybe seeing an increase in business with the event still going on.”
Performances inside of the Rialto are a private event not open to the public. The Rialto will have 50 people or less in attendance in accordance with all health department and COVID-19 reopening guidelines.
Music by Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs will start off the 2020 lineup. Performers for the next several dates are still to be announced.
