Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND A NORTHERLY WIND SHIFT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...EASTERN GLACIER/TOOLE/CENTRAL/EASTERN PONDERA/LIBERTY, HILL AND BLAINE COUNTIES, LEWIS AND CLARK NATIONAL FOREST ROCKY MOUNTAIN DISTRICT-ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, CHOUTEAU AND FERGUS COUNTIES, LINCOLN RANGER DISTRICT OF THE HELENA NATIONAL FOREST, CENTRAL AND EASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK NATIONAL FOREST AREAS AND HELENA AND TOWNSEND RANGER DISTRICTS OF THE HELENA NATIONAL FOREST. * TIMING...MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. * WINDS...WEST 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 10 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...DRY FUELS, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY COULD CONTRIBUTE TO EASY FIRE STARTS, WITH ERRATIC AND DIFFICULT FIRE BEHAVIOR. A NORTHERLY WIND SHIFT IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR MONDAY EVENING, WHICH MAY CREATE ADDITIONAL FIRE WEATHER CHALLENGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&