Drive-Thru food giveaway at Gallatin Valley Mall

BOZEMAN- Members of the Bozeman community are invited to drive through the Gallatin Valley Mall Parking Lot on Saturday, May 2, or Sunday, May 3, 2020.
This between 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. while supplies last to pick up a bag of locally grown potatoes and ground beef.
Everyone is welcome, the goal is to help fill refrigerators and boost spirits.
The mall will be practicing social distancing and asks participants to stay in their vehicles, and volunteers will bring the food to them.
The Gallatin Valley Mall is reopened with temporary shortened hours of Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Stores are opening as they feel comfortable, and some stores may have different hours.