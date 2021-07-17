BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Police Officers were dispatched to a crash at S 11th Ave. and W College St. involving a single car.
A Subaru was found to be completely on the sidewalk, crashed into a light pole a post from the Bozeman Police Department said.
The driver reportedly admitted to consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana before driving.
Officers administered standardized field sobriety tests and determined the driver’s ability to drive safely was impaired by alcohol and/or drugs.
The driver was later booked into the Gallatin County Detention Center for DUI - 1st offense and Careless Driving.
“While marijuana is now legal, driving while high can have the same lethal effects as driving while drunk,” the BPD said. “You can still get a DUI for driving while impaired after using drugs, it is not only while driving drunk. Always arrange for a sober ride and do not drive high or drunk.”