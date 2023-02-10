Driver arrested for alleged DUI following crash in Bozeman

The following is a Facebook post by the Bozeman Police Department:
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A concerned citizen called in to report a yellow sports car blocking the E Main St off ramp. Officers arrived on scene to find a vehicle with disabling damage and the driver who had minor injuries. The driver admitted he had been exceeding the speed limit at the time of the crash. Officers remained on scene with the driver until MHP arrived and took over the investigation, as the crash occurred on the interstate. The driver was ultimately arrested for DUI by MHP.
Please do not drink and drive. Thankfully no one was seriously hurt tonight. If you choose to drink and drive you are not only putting yourself at risk, you are putting every other person around you on the road at risk of injury or death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.