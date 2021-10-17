BOZEMAN, Mont. - One person was injured in a crash in Bozeman Saturday night.
According to the Bozeman Police Department, officers conducted a DUI investigation on the driver who was found to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
The driver was taken to the hospital by AMR, and due to the severity of his injuries, he was released and cited for DUI-first offense, a Seat Belt violation, and Reckless Driving.
“Please remember to always wear your seat belt and do not drink and drive,” Bozeman police wrote.