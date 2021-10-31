BOZEMAN, Mont. - A rideshare driver was uninjured after a truck driving the wrong way on E Mendenhall St. hit their car.
Bozeman Police Department reports officers responded to the incident on N Rouse Ave.
Officers helped the victim, who was an Uber driver on their way to pick up a ride downtown.
The victim’s car was hit by a pickup that was reportedly driving the wrong way on E Mendenhall St. at a high rate of speed.
The offending truck was found a short time later at a nearby hotel.
A DUI investigation was initiated and the driver was ultimately arrested for Obstructing for refusing to identify himself, DUI, Reckless Driving, Failing to Exchange Information at the Scene of a Crash and Failing to Report an Accident to Law Enforcement.
“Please do not drink or drive. Make your plans ahead and get a designated driver or line up a sober ride. There is no excuse for choosing to drink and drive,” the Bozeman Police Department said.