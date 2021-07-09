Driver leads police on chase in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A driver lead police on a chase in Bozeman.
According to a Facebook post from the Bozeman Police Department Friday, an officer tried to stop a vehicle that was going 60 miles-per-hour in a 25-mile-per-hour area on N Seventh Street Avenue.
BPD said the driver fled going speeds up to 90-mile-per-hour and police chased after them.
The vehicle stopped and the suspect was charged with second offense DUI, reckless driving, fleeing from a peace officer, and failure to carry proof of insurance.