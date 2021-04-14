Drones help locate lost hiker in Sourdough Canyon

BOZEMAN, Mont. - After a hiker became disoriented and lost on Sourdough Canyon Trail Tuesday, rescue crews were able to locate them with some help from drones.
On March 13, at approximately 5:13 p.m., Gallatin County Dispatch received a 911 call for a lost hiker on Sourdough Canyon Trail.
The hiker had gone out on Sourdough Canyon Trail earlier in the day and, after a few wrong turns, had lost sight of the snow covered trail. The hiker became disoriented and lost, but was able to call 911.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue team members responded to the trailhead with ATVs, side by sides, ground crews, search dog teams and drones. A Life flight helicopter crew assisted in the search before weather conditions deteriorated. As darkness approached, and the drones were just about to turn back, they located a heat signature with their thermal camera.
Based on the information provided by the drone teams, 911 call and a dog team following tracks, ground teams safely located the hiker around midnight.
After assessing for injuries on site, the hiker was escorted back to the trailhead where they were medically cleared by AMR personnel.