BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bald and golden eagles in Montana are suffering from lead poisoning.
According to the Montana Raptor Conservation Center, 98% of bald and golden eagles that come to the center have lead in their system.
Lead poisoning is caused by hunting and fishing products with lead fragments in them.
Montana Raptor Conservation Center Director of Operations and Development Jordan Spyke explained the lead is affecting people too.
"We are not opposed to hunting or fishing whatsoever or recreational shooting it's just being smart and making those decisions and switching to non-lead because lead affects people too so they are also feeding these families and other people that same meat with lead in them,” Spyke said.
This year, there have been 12 eagles brought to the center with lead poisoning, and two have already died.
The Montana Raptor Conservation Center is encouraging people to switch to non-lead hunting and fishing products to prevent lead poisoning and save Montana wildlife.
More information on the Montana Raptor Conservation Center can be found here.