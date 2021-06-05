MDT Travel Info
MDT Travel Info

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The eastbound driving lane on I-90 near Livingston is blocked.

The Montana Department of Transportation reports a crash is blocking the eastbound driving lane on I-90 15 miles east of Livingston at mile marker 349.

At this time the cause of the crash is unknown.

Anyone in the area can expect reduced speeds, delays and single-lane traffic.

Tags

News For You