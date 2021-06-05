LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The eastbound driving lane on I-90 near Livingston is blocked.
The Montana Department of Transportation reports a crash is blocking the eastbound driving lane on I-90 15 miles east of Livingston at mile marker 349.
At this time the cause of the crash is unknown.
Anyone in the area can expect reduced speeds, delays and single-lane traffic.
CRASH - EB DRIVING LANE BLOCKAGE on I-90 15 MILES EAST OF LIVINGSTON IN THE EB LANE at milepost 349.0 ... https://t.co/rsDLb2uCR4— MDT Road Report (@mdtroadreport) June 5, 2021