Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches at lower elevations, and 8 to 12 inches in the mountains with 1 to 2 feet in the Tobacco Root Range. * WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin Valley, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains, Madison River Valley and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT Sunday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible and tire chains may be required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry should ensure they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may want to consider alternate plans. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Melted snow and slush is likely to freeze up after sunset, leading to icy conditions in addition to low visibility occurring with snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&