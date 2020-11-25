Update: 6:36 a.m.
Our reporter on scene says the crash is cleared and eastbound traffic is opened back up.
LIVINGSTON - Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash involving a semi on Interstate-90 Wednesday morning roughly four miles west of Livingston.
Montana Highway Patrol tells us a semi carrying an empty trailer rolled onto its side due to high winds at mile marker 328 blocking all eastbound traffic.
A detour is in place onto frontage road to get around the blockage.
Two people are injured and the crash is under investigation.