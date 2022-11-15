BOZEMAN, Mont. - Football is the biggest money-maker for almost all colleges, but it also creates a lot of revenue for their communities as well, and Montana State is no exception.
On home football game weekends Daryl Schliem, President of the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce says it has over a 1.5 million dollar impact, but a game like this could double that. Of course many think of the hotels first, but the restaurants and grocery stores get a huge boost from pre and post game activities as well. Schliem mentioned that tailgating, and everything that goes along with it, drives a lot of revenue into the area.
The announcement of College GameDay that means an even larger crowd, with all the folks that the show brings and attracts. The exposure from the national television audience will also be a benefit for MSU, Bozeman and even the University of Montana. It is a chance for the whole community to show off what is so great about this area and state. This will certainly be felt in years to come.
