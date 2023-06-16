THREE FORKS, Mont. - Law enforcement is looking for a robbery suspect who reportedly used bear spray on people inside the Plaza Bar in Three Forks before stealing money and leaving.
Deputies with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the bar Monday morning and eight people were treated for bear spray exposure.
According to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses described the suspect as about five feet, eight inches tall with a light build, wearing all black clothing. An involved vehicle is described as being a light colored hatchback SUV or van.
Anye with information is encouraged to contact the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 406-582-2121. The establishment is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to a conviction of those responsible.
