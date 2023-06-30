BOZEMAN, Mont. - A lot of people in the Bozeman area have noticed multiple growing homeless encampments throughout the city.
It all comes from a ruling handed down by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in the case Martin v. City of Boise.
The ruling states that if there is not adequate space for people experiencing homelessness to move into shelters, then they are legally allowed to camp within the city under the Eighth Amendment.
There are roughly five encampments throughout the City of Bozeman.
The Human Resource Development Council is currently developing their second shelter, Homeward Point. They also run their Warming Shelter, but it only has a maximum capacity of around 100 people, said housing director Brian Guyer.
Homeward Point would more than double that.
“We did a lot of meeting with our colleagues across the country, meeting and learning about what best practices they use and through those conversations, we learned that that 100-person, 130-person threshold is really about as big as you want to go for a single facility. Other than beyond that, you would want to create a second facility,” Guyer said.
Besides single beds, Homeward Point will have six family suites.
Once people experiencing homelessness are able to stay in a shelter, their basic needs can be met like finding warm food, clothing and rest. The HRDC’s goal is to then help them find permanent, stable housing, Guyer said. The HRDC provides housing counselors to help with that process, and they do outreach regularly at homeless encampments.
“That effort really centers on having conversations with people to kind of get an understanding of what barriers they might be facing, what might be preventing them from getting into more stable housing, and then bringing them in and having them talk with a housing counselor about how can we get you into a stable housing situation,” Guyer said.
A lot of people living in these encampments have had the rug pulled out from underneath them, with soaring housing costs in Gallatin and Park Counties, he said. Now, a lot of them are working multiple jobs and living in the only option that was available.
HRDC data shows that the bulk of people camping in the city are originally from the Gallatin area, so these are our neighbors, Guyer said.
While some residents have been frustrated with the campers, the people camping are likely even more frustrated and stressed, he said. Until there are more adequate facilities to move into, we will continue experiencing this problem.
