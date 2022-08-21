BOZEMAN, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte held a press conference with U.S. Senator Steve Daines, Congressman Matt Rosendale, Attorney General Austin Knudsen, and state and local law enforcement to address the fentanyl crisis in Montana Friday.
Gov. Gianforte said, "A crisis that is impacting every county in Montana and that is the fentanyl crisis."
In the first six months of 2022, law enforcement in Montana seized nearly twice the amount of fentanyl seized in the previous three years combined.
Gallatin County Sheriff, Dan Springer said fentanyl is coming through the mail and it is coming from the southern border.
Since May, fentanyl has taken the lives of 34 Montanans and one of those deaths was in Gallatin County.
Springer said in the past 7 months there have been 22 pounds of fentanyl seized in Montana.
Gov. Gianforte said, "I’m incredibly grateful for Montana law enforcement rising to the challenge to keep our communities safe. They’re serving on the frontlines executing drug busts, responding to overdoses, and holding drug dealers accountable.”
Senator Daines also spoke at a press conference and discussed the fentanyl crisis in Montana and what can be done to secure the border.
“Montana is a northern border state with a southern border crisis. Fentanyl is coming from Mexico to Montana just a few days after it crosses the border and devastating our communities," Senator Daines said.
In October of 2021, Gov. Gianforte and other governors outlined ten commonsense steps for the Biden administration to take to bring the border crisis to an end.
During the press conference, the governor said his request has gone unanswered.
"This spring, I joined the American Governors’ Border Strike Force, a partnership with 25 other states to do the job the federal government refuses to do," Gov. Gianforte said.
After the end of the press conference, Gov. Gianforte explained the importance of treatment for Montanans struggling with addiction.
"And I want folks to know... if you know someone trapped in addiction, there are services available to help them. Reach out to us, and we’ll get them plugged in,” the Governor said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.