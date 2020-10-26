LIVINGSTON, Mont. - We are eight days out from a major election, but some Park County residents still aren't sure how to cast their vote. With 12,000 registered and active voters in the county, election officials want to make sure every Park County vote counts.
The biggest difference this year is, of course, mail-in ballots. Every registered and active Park County voter should have already received one in the mail.
Just like the majority of Montana's counties, Park County is opting for mail-in voting this year. That decision was made a few months ago, since it takes some time to prepare for in-person elections.
“This year going into the fall and with the pandemic and not knowing what our numbers were gonna look like or our situation, we had to make the decision back in August how to conduct the election," says Martiza Reddington, Clerk and Recorder and Election Administrator for Park County. "And we felt it was best to do it by mail in Park County.”
But there are actually three ways to vote in Park County this election: through mail-in voting, voting drop-offs, or in-person voting.
In-person voting is where some of the confusion lies for residents of the county. The biggest thing to keep in mind for in-person voting is that you'll need to bring in the ballot you were mailed, or else you'll have to fill out a ballot replacement request that will void your mailed ballot.
If you want to mail your ballot in, you must do so by October 27. You can also drop it off at a ballot drop box around the county before November 3.
“Some of the confusion might be coming from the fact that we do have ballot drop-off locations at our normal polling places," says Reddington. "But voters will not be marking a ballot there. It’s only for ballot drop-off.”
Park County's in-person voting began on October 2 and will end at 8 PM on November 3. It is available during normal business hours only at the City-County Complex in Livingston.
If you're showing up on November 3 to cast your ballot in-person, make sure you have a mask (masks will be provided for those who do not have one). Social distancing and mask wearing will be enforced.
So far, over 7,000 Park County residents have voted in the 2020 election.
If you have any questions, call the Park County Clerk and Recorders Office at (406) 222-4110 or email them at elections@parkcounty.org.