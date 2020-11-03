Election Day reminder for what you can’t wear to the polls

BOZEMAN- Before heading out to the polls or to drop off a ballot on Election Day, remember to check what you’re wearing as the state of Montana does not allow for political dress attire in buildings where an election is being held.
According to Montana Code a person may not do any electioneering on Election Day within any polling place or any building in which an election is being held.
The code goes on to specify that includes being within 100 feet of any entrance to the building in which the polling place is located that aids or promotes the success or defeat of any candidate or ballot issue to be voted upon at the election.
To make it simpler, “electioneering” is another word for campaigning.
The Montana code also states that a person cannot buy, sell, give, wear, or display at or about the polls on an election day any badge, button, or other insignia that is designed or tends to aid or promote the success or defeat of any candidate or ballot issue to be voted upon at the election.
You also won’t see any candidates, volunteers or workers giving out any items of value inside of a polling place that could be used to influence a vote.