Election Department's mobile satellite office traveling Gallatin County all month

BELGRADE- The Gallatin County Election Department’s mobile satellite office will be in Belgrade today and tomorrow provide voter services to area residents.
The satellite office will be set up in the parking lot of Belgrade City Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 7 and Thursday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
Belgrade-area voters will have the opportunity to register to vote, update their voter registration, receive a ballot and vote.
The satellite office will continue traveling to other communities across the county throughout October.
Below is a list of the locations, with dates and times the mobile satellite office will be on-site...
- City of Belgrade Office
Oct. 7-8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 91 E. Central Ave, Belgrade.
- Three Forks Library
Oct. 13-14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 607 S. Main St, Three Forks.
- Town of Manhattan Municipal Offices
Oct. 15-16 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 207 S. Sixth St, Manhattan.
- Town of West Yellowstone Offices
Oct. 20-21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 440 Yellowstone Ave, West Yellowstone.
- Big Sky Water & Sewer District Office
Oct. 22-23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 561 Little Coyote Rd, Big Sky.
- Campus of Montana State University
Oct. 27–30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at West side lobby, Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.