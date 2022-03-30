BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County is in need of over 250 qualified and dedicated election judges for this year primary election.
There are numerous jobs an election judge can such as greeting voters, issuing ballots, manning ballot boxes, assisting voters with checking into their precincts, and help pass out "I Voted" stickers!
The Elections Office is currently recruiting any Gallatin County resident that is 18 years or older to sign up to become an election judge and to enroll in election judge training.
The three-hour general training session will be held at the Gallatin County fairgrounds the week of April 13-20.
Election judges are paid at a base rate of $10 an hour and some judges could make more money depending on their experience and responsibilities.
Also, Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder and Elections Administrator, Eric Semerad said this is the first year the election office will get a list of people interested becoming election judges from each political party.
The election office said they will be mailing out ballots for the primary election on May 13.
If you're interested in becoming an election judge, residents are asked to fill out this form.
Need more information or have additional questions? Contact the Elections Office by phone at 406-582-3060 or email at gallatin.elections@gallatin.mt.gov.
