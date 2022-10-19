BOZEMAN, Mont. - An educator at Whittier Elementary School in Bozeman was selected as a finalist for a prestigious award.
Lisa Moellenkamp was selected as one of six finalists in Montana for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
The awards are the highest honors bestowed by the United States government specifically for K-12 science, technology, engineering and mathematics teaching.
Each year, the President may recognize up to 108 exemplary teachers.
Award recipients receive a certificate signed by the President of the United States, a trip to Washington, D.C. to attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities, a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation and an opportunity to build partnerships with colleagues across the nation.
You can view former awardees from Montana here.
