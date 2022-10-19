Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of Missoula Police Department for Dale Pearce. Dale is a 56 year old white male. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds with a balding grey hair line and blue eyes. He has a tattoo on upper right arm and abdominal scars from surgery. Pearce was last seen on foot September 26th around 1 PM wearing sweats and a hoodie. It is reported that Pearce has a mental capacity of a 9 year old and requires medication for a heart condition. There is concern for his mental and physical well- being. If you have any information on Dale Pearce, please call Missoula Police at 406-552-6300 or call 911.

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and little vertical mixing. * WHERE...Kootenai/Cabinet Region, Flathead/Mission Valleys, Lower Clark Fork Region, Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. &&