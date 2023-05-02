BOZEMAN, Mont. - National Bike to School Day is May 3 and the Bozeman Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with two elementary schools to promote a walk-to-school program.
The Walking School Bus program will serve neighborhoods in the Hyalite Elementary and Meadowlark Elementary areas and will provide safe routes for students to walk or bike to school safely.
This is a great way for students to get active and be social on their way to school, and it is a program that Parks and Rec hopes to grow, said Candace Mastel, Bozeman transportation demand management coordinator.
“Parks and Rec are providing the staff right now and the resources to help the school district and the parent groups with these types of programs,” she said.“And we hope in the future that smaller parent groups in neighborhoods can come together and form the same type of groups to encourage kids to bike or walk or scooter to school.”
Students are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and bright colors, Mastel said. If they are riding a bike, scooter, or anything else with wheels, helmets are required.
Currently there are just two routes.
The Meadowlark Walking School Bus will be every Wednesday for the rest of the school year. Students will meet at the Valley West Park pavilion between 7:45 and 7:55 a.m., then go to school at Meadowlark from there. In the afternoons, they will meet out front at Meadowlark at 3:20 and arrive at the pavilion around 3:35.
Parents must be on time to pick their kids up from the park, Mastel said.
The Hyalite Walking School Bus will meet every Friday at the Lewis and Bark dog park at Bozeman Pond Park. Students will gather at the dog park between 7:45 and 7:55 a.m. then go to school at Hyalite. And at the end of the day, they will meet at the front of Hyalite and travel back to the dog park.
This program is a part of the city and school district’s Safe Routes to School program that went on hiatus a few years ago. They are now making efforts to revive that program, which is meant to promote active transportation and mobility alternatives throughout the community for everyone, Mastel said.
They are starting with programs directed at kids, to encourage parents and adults to follow suit.
“When kids want to do something, they’re very inspirational and very excited and they don’t have a lot of barriers. So, it’s nice to include them in these types of events and opportunities, just so that we can all see the really wonderful parts about active transportation through their eyes,” Mastel said.
