MONTANA - Elk River Books is holding virtual events featuring two book discussions in April.
Both presentations will stream for free on Elk River Books' Facebook page and a Facebook account is not required to watch.
"The Gospel According to Billy the Kid"
Author Dennis McCarthy will exhibit his book "The Gospel According to Billy the Kid" April 8 at 7 p.m.
A release from Elk River Books said "A bloody chapter in the early days of New Mexico involving the Lincoln County War and its aftermath is reimagined to give the young outlaw 'a second chance to find himself, to find peace, and to finally grow up and out from under the shadow of his own infamy.'"
“Both propulsive and poignant, McCarthy’s fresh take on the Billy the Kid legend is both a compelling tale of the old West and an engaging study of one of its most enduring characters,” C. Joseph Greaves, author of Hard Twisted: A Novel wrote in Elk River Books' release.
People may buy this book before, during and after the streaming event in the Elk River Books store located 120 N. Main in Livingston or online. Signed copies are available to purchase.
"Wild Rescues: A Paramedic’s Extreme Adventures in Yosemite, Yellowstone and Grand Teton"
Author Kevin Grange, a firefighter based in Wyoming, will exhibit his book "Wild Rescues: A Paramedic’s Extreme Adventures in Yosemite, Yellowstone and Grand Teton" Thursday, April 22 at 7p.m.
The release from Elk River Books said, "Wild Rescues is a fast-paced, firsthand glimpse into the lives of paramedics who work with the National Park Service: a unique brand of park rangers who respond to medical and traumatic emergencies in some of the most isolated and rugged parts of America. Grange vividly recounts his harrowing rescue missions in Yellowstone, Yosemite and Grand Teton national parks. Between calls, he reflects upon the democratic ideal of the national park’s mission, the beauty of wild spaces, and the many threats facing our public lands."
“Writing at the intersection of medicine and adventure, Grange gives us a fascinating glimpse into rescues that would scare the pants off most of us,” Kate Siber, author of National Parks of the USA wrote in the release. “He writes with empathy, intelligence, humor and humanity.”
People may buy this book before, during and after the streaming event online. Signed copies are available to purchase.