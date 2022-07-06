Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 445 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MONTANA CASCADE FERGUS JUDITH BASIN MEAGHER IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA BLAINE CHOUTEAU HILL LIBERTY PONDERA TETON IN SOUTHWEST MONTANA BROADWATER GALLATIN JEFFERSON IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA LEWIS AND CLARK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUGUSTA, BATTLE RIDGE PASS, BELT, BIG SANDY, BOULDER, BOULDER HILL, BOZEMAN APT, BOZEMAN PASS, BRADY, BYNUM, CARTER, CASCADE, CHESTER, CHINOOK, CHOTEAU, CITY OF BOZEMAN, CONRAD, DEEP CREEK PASS, DUTTON, ELK PARK PASS, FAIRFIELD, FLESHER PASS, FORT BENTON, GRASS RANGE, GREAT FALLS, HARLEM, HAVRE, HAYS, HEART BUTTE, HELENA, HOBSON, HOMESTAKE PASS, KINGS HILL PASS, LEWISTOWN, LEWISTOWN DIVIDE, LINCOLN, MACDONALD PASS, MARTINSDALE, MONTANA CITY, RAYNESFORD, ROCKY BOY, ROGERS PASS, RUDYARD, STANFORD, TARGHEE PASS, TOSTON, TOWNSEND, WEST YELLOWSTONE, WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WHITEHALL, WHITLASH, WINIFRED, AND WINSTON.