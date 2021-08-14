Police lights - Vault photo

Update:

The Bozeman Police Department says the situation has been resolved peacefully.

The individual has reportedly been placed into protective custody so he can receive assistance from mental health professionals.

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Police Officers are responding to an emergency situation, and nearby residents are being evacuated out of caution.

A man is reported to be currently barricaded in the area of N 27th Ave. in Cattail.

A drone is being operated in the area to provide up-to-date information to keep everyone safe the Bozeman Police Department  (BPD) said.

Officers are working to find assistance for the man, who BPD says is not threatening anyone else at this time.

The public is being asked to avoid the area to allow first responders to handle the situation.

