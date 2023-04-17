BOZEMAN, Mont. - An “Encanto” sing-along tour is making a stop at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in October.
The “Disney Encanto: Sing Along Film Concert” will bring beloved songs including “Surface Pressure” and the award-winning “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” to Montana State University’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse stage on Wednesday, Oct. 11.
A release from Montana State University says tickets for the concert go on sale starting at 10:00 am on Friday, April 21 at the Bobcat Ticket Office and brickbreeden.com. Prices start at $39, plus fees.
The show will begin at 6:30 pm with doors opening at 5:30 pm.
You can find more information on the performance on MSU's website here.
