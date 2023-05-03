Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Missoula MT has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Montana... Clark Fork River Above Missoula affecting Missoula County. For the Clark Fork River...including Above Missoula...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Clark Fork River Above Missoula. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.5 feet, Flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including Kehrwald Drive. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 6.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and could rise above 9 feet over the weekend. - Flood stage is 7.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&