BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Department of Homeland Security is ending their mandate requiring international travelers be vaccinated for COVID-19 on May 11, which could mean a boost for the Bozeman economy.
Daryl Schleim, Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce President, said the end of the mandate could mean a return of more international travelers, who will bring money not only into the city, but into the region.
Bozeman is a central hub for Yellowstone National Park tourists, who fly into Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport and make their way to the park, he said. They end up paying for lodging, restaurants and retail within the city.
The Gallatin County alone supplies many activities for tourists year-round, like hiking, camping, fishing, skiing and snowmobiling.
However, we may not start to feel that impact until late this summer or even until next summer, Schleim said.
“We’ve got some homework to do to get us ramped back up. I think that everybody’s been expecting this to happen, but I do see the domino effect. I think we’ll see some of it this summer. But I would count on next year being the first year we see the numbers we saw pre-pandemic,” he said.
With how early in the year people usually plan their trips to the area, it may a bit too late for all those international tourists to come.
Now with the addition of Avelo Airlines, flying directly to Burbank, California, we may also start seeing more tourists from that area, as well, Schleim said.
