BOZEMAN, Mont. – A new online space has been created by the City of Bozeman seeking to get the word out and get your input on projects that matter to you.
The City of Bozeman Communications & Engagement Manager Melody Milleur said community engagement has a very specific framework to create trust with inclusive and ongoing work that allows for a two-way exchange of information and ideas between the city and the public.
Right now, several city projects and ideas are underway involving the rapid growth of the Gallatin Valley and the public feedback website "Engage Bozeman" wants to help you make an impact on future city decisions.
The website allows you to click on a specific project to learn about what it is and how it will impact you with lead city officials listening in on the conversation about that specific project.
“One of our important guiding sets of principles that we have when we talk about engagement in Bozeman is trust and transparency so Engage Bozeman actually gives you the opportunity to see the face and connect directly with the person that’s listening to the input that you’re giving us," Mileur said.
When it comes to possible downtown paid parking, right now there are focus group conversations between downtown business owners and employees to identify concerns and even an employee permit program.
Bozeman Police body cams will start to be implemented this summer and officers want to learn about what question the public has and how they can work to be more transparent.
For hikers or drivers there is a new Parks, Recreation & Active Transportation plan along with the Fowler Road Connection plan currently on the website.
You can register your email to the website and city officials will send out updates and look over your input on these projects.
