Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 30 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...BEAVERHEAD, MADISON, JEFFERSON, BROADWATER AND GALLATIN. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. A FEW POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BECAUSE HARDWOOD TREES ARE FULLY LEAFED OUT, THE POTENTIAL FOR TREE DAMAGE IS HIGHER WITH THIS WIND EVENT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&