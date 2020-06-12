ENNIS, Mont. - The City of Ennis will not have a 4th of July parade this year, according to Mayor Blake Leavitt.
"The number one priority for the Town of Ennis is the health and safety of our residents, employees and visitors," Mayor Leavitt said. "Many community partners and organizations have cancelled or postponed events that coincide with the parade over concerns for their members, due to the inability to effectively enforce social distancing. Currently, rural communities such as Ennis, with low Covid-19 cases have an advantage in keeping the virus at bay due to our geography and low population density.
"By hosting an event which may bring thousands of people to our community, we would be giving up this advantage by allowing the virus greater potential to spread. Also taken into consideration was that the event would be in direct conflict with Governor Bullock’s Plan of Reopening the Big Sky Phase 2, which recommends cancelling events with over 50 people in attendance.
"While acknowledging the economic boon the parade represents, it is superseded by the long term economic and public health risks. The Town of Ennis is concerned about keeping our residents, businesses and guests as safe as possible and healthy."