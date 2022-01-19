Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Isolated snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible within heavier snow bands. * WHERE...Meagher, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&