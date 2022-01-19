ENNIS, Mont. – Ballots will be mailed out today for Madison County’s Ennis School District voters which includes a 20-year, $59 million ask to address outdated facilities.
Ennis Schools Superintendent Casey Klasna said the funds will help replace their 50-plus-year-old high school, add an additional gym, administrative offices and improvements to the existing junior high school wing among other goals for the growing school district.
Klasna said the Ennis area is continuing to grow and can be seen in their student enrollment projections where enrollment has increased from 325 students in 2010 to now 411 students enrolled in the district and projections continue to predict an increase.
Increasing prices in the Ennis area on building supply, the labor market and rent prices have made the bond price more expensive than previously thought and if additional bond proceeds are available after paying for the improvements, the board will look to provide additional staff housing.
The frequently asked questions page on the bond shows the tax increase will be approximately $33.14 annually for a home with an assessed market value for tax purposes of $100,000.
Also addressed is how you can calculate your houses own tax increase because what your house can sell for is not the taxable value according to the report.
The relationship varies, but the taxable value in the Ennis School District is typically between 1/3 to 2/3 of what a house might sell for.
If the bond passes, Ennis Schools anticipates the sale of these bonds to occur before July 1, 2022, which means the taxes will show up on your November 2022 tax bill.
In March 2023, the board would look to approve the full design with any adjustments and then in June 2023 construction would begin with hopes to be completed by August 2025.
Klasna said if the bond fails, the school board will have discussions with staff and other community members on whether to purchasing modular classrooms to use on the existing site, rent available commercial or large residential space for classrooms.
Other options include continuing to use the current facility and utilize common areas/lobbies for additional space, or even combine classes to open up additional space, which will result in larger class sizes but will still meet state accreditation standards.
Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Feb. 8, and ballots postmarked on Feb. 8 but received later will not be counted.
Ennis K-12 Schools will host an Open House on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Ennis High School lobby to tour Ennis shareholders through the facility and answer questions.
Ballots may be returned to the Madison County Election Office at 103 W Wallace St. on the first floor in Virginia City anytime from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the Feb. 8 Election Day.
You can find documents and videos with links to information about the Ennis Schools Facility Expansion Project here.
