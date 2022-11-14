BOZEMAN, Mont. - ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Bozeman for the first time in Montana State football history.
The announcement sent the Bobcat football community into a frenzy on Sunday morning after a media push all week to get the famous college football pregame show to come to town for the biggest rivalry in Montana. The national spotlight will now be on the 121st Brawl Of The Wild.
Tickets for the game were already difficult to come by and expensive if available and now that will only increase. So many will be watching at the local bars around town. One of the favorite spots for Cat fans is The Rocking R Bar. They said they were very excited for the game and that this rivalry always gets fans hyped up like no other game of the season. It will certainly be packed all around Bozeman with all eyes on the game.
Many are surprised it came to Bozeman considering this years game has less stakes on the line with Montana unable to win the Big Sky Conference due to three losses in conference play. GameDay surely would have headed to the USC-UCLA game this weekend but UCLA lost to the University of Arizona on Saturday taking some of the hype out of that rivalry game.
Now with GameDay coming, fans from around the country who follow the show will be heading to Bozeman. The economic impact will be a beneficial one for the entire community, it certainly was already looking that way for the hotels.
