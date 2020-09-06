BOZEMAN- Residents of Bridger Canyon who were evacuated will be able to temporarily return to their homes on Monday, September 7 between 8:00 am and 12:00 pm.
Those returning must be prepared to check in with law enforcement by providing their names, addresses, phone numbers and ID. Verification of residence, such as a piece of mail or vehicle registration, must be shown.
Residents can drive to their homes to check on them and grab belongings, but have to be out of the area by noon.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says residents may only drive directly to and from their homes and nowhere else in the area. They must then check out with law enforcement upon leaving the area.
To return to their homes, residents must use the access point closest to their home in order to minimize traffic as much as possible.
People are asked to drive carefully while in the area and stay out of the way of emergency vehicles.
Visibility is poor due to the smoke, and there are numerous road obstacles, including debris and livestock.
“We are taking advantage of the cool weather on Monday. However, the weather for the rest of the week may not allow us this opportunity,” the sheriff’s office wrote.