...The National Weather Service in Missoula MT has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Montana...
Bitterroot River Near Missoula affecting Missoula County.
.A combination of excessive rainfall and snowmelt will cause the
Bitterroot River above Missoula to reach minor flood stage tonight.
For the Bitterroot River...including Near Missoula...Minor flooding
is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Monday evening at 700 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Bitterroot River Near Near Missoula.
* WHEN...From late tonight until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding to low lying areas adjacent to
the river is possible.
At 12.0 feet, Flooding of farmland and some roads along the
Bitterroot River from Lolo to the confluence with the Clark Fork
River is possible.
At 14.0 feet, Flooding affecting low lying areas near Mcclay
Bridge and homes in the Target Range area is possible.
&&
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Clark Fork River Above Above Missoula.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.5 feet, Flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the
river is possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the
Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street
including Kehrwald Drive.
At 8.0 feet, Flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river is
possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the Orchard Homes
area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including
Kehrwald Drive.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM MDT Saturday the stage was 7.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 8.3 feet Tuesday morning. It will
then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 7.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Montana and west central Montana,
including the following areas, in northwest Montana,
Flathead/Mission Valleys and Kootenai/Cabinet Region. In west
central Montana, Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains, Lower Clark Fork
Region and Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys.
* WHEN...From 6 PM MDT this evening through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Forecast rainfall amounts range between 1.00 to 3.00
inches through Monday.
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams,
and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams
may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and
urban areas.
Rock and mud slides, debris flows, and landslips will be possible
during this time.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- An atmospheric river bringing intense precipitation to the
region will occur and result in rising water levels for area
streams, creeks, and mainstem rivers.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
