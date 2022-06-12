STILLWATER CO., Mont. - Everyone on a raft that got stuck on the pillar at Beartooth Drop are accounted for Sunday.

All members on the raft were wearing life jackets, Stillwater County Search And Rescue reported.

This is the second reported raft that became wrapped around the pillar in a  week, after another one became stuck last Sunday, and a 44-year-old woman on the raft was killed.

Tags

News For You