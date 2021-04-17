BOZEMAN, Mont. – The rise in enrollment at Montana State University originally drew The Annex Group to Bozeman, but as the region grew they saw the need for a new workforce housing community.
“As we further investigated into the market we quickly realized there was a lack of workforce-type housing product in the marketplace," Kyle Bach, president and CEO of The Annex Group said.
The new apartment complex will break ground April 19 at 1773 S. 22nd Ave. constructing 134 units, a mix of studios, one, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Bach said the apartment complex is targeted for the income levels between 80 and 120 percent of the area median income, just under $25,000 a year for individuals and more than $55,000 according to the U.S. Census Bureau for Bozeman in 2019.
The Annex of Bozeman will feature an integrated public park with a pavilion, sky deck, lounge, fitness center, indoor bike and ski storage, covered parking and volleyball courts.
Bach said the community will not just be limited to the workforce demographic but will also be open to any Montana State University students with campus just down Kagy Avenue.
Construction is expected to finish and be open for late summer of 2022.
