BOZEMAN- In a letter addressed to the Montana State University community, MSU President Waded Cruzado announced that starting Monday, July 20, 2020, face masks or coverings will be required for students, faculty, staff and visitors on the Bozeman campus.
The policy was implemented as an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Face masks are to be worn indoors and wherever social distancing cannot be maintained.
This announcement follows the guidelines issued by the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education after a recommendation from the Montana University System Healthy Fall 2020 Task Force.
Montana State has also taken further steps to combat COVID-19 by social distancing classrooms and providing personal Clean 'Cat Kits for sanitizing spaces that are frequently used.
More information about the university's fall plans can be found here and full details about MSU's mask requirement can be found here.