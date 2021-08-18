HELENA, Mont. – Faculty associations for Montana campuses urged the Montana University System Board of Regents to implement mask requirements this fall.
In a virtual meeting to address a separate funding resolution Monday, two representatives of faculty associations used a public comment period to make adjustments for the fall semester, as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state.
Amanda Dawsey, President of University Faculty Association at the University of Montana thanked the Board of Regents for their efforts last fall and spring semester to keep students and faculty safe. But added there are major concerns about not having the same protections in place this fall.
“I’ve received numerous messages from faculty who are very concerned about the safety of their classrooms, labs, and other indoor spaces give the rising number of covid infections and the continuing low vaccination rates among college age Missoula County residents among many other factors,” Dawsey said. “I’m here simply to urge the board to use all available tools, including a mask requirement, to prevent COVID on campus.”
Bradford Watson from Montana State University echoed Dawsey’s request when he shared thoughts on the behalf of the Montana University System Faculty Association Representatives (MUSFAR).
“Given that several of our campuses are in the CDC high risk category, and we know that things can change rapidly and dramatically with COVID, MUSFAR is asking the Board of Regents to require face coverings for all indoor spaces, for all campuses this fall, for the safety of everyone. And for that to be extended to the spring semester if necessary,” Watson said.
“Faculty from campuses in the MUS (Montana University System) have expressed grave concerns about the safety of everyone on their campuses, the classrooms, the labs and all public spaces,” Watson added. “And we know that masking indoors is the most effective way, regardless of vaccination status, to keep our communities safe.”
While the Board of Regents and Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian did not respond to the public comment during Monday’s meeting, a recent memo from Christian’s office to the Montana Board of Regents, University System Chief Executive Officers and Montana Community College Presidents outlines Christian’s stance.
“While OCHE (Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education) is not supporting comprehensive mask requirements or vaccine mandates on our campuses, I encourage each campus to work closely with its local public health and local government authorities as they issue guidance under changing circumstances,” reads the August 6 memo from Christian. “Similarly, campuses should continue to assess their event hosting plans, Covid-19 related campus operations and testing, tracing, and quarantine protocols in close coordination with local public health authorities.”
Christian’s letter also encouraged campus administrators to support Montana’s statewide vaccination campaign, including the use of vaccine incentive programs:
“Many of our campuses have played a central role in Montana’s statewide vaccination campaign, and there is no doubt that we will continue to support system-wide and statewide vaccination efforts. One part of these efforts may be vaccination incentive programs. As campuses consider implementing such programs, we will need follow a consistent approach across the MUS that aligns with current state and federal regulations. Campuses can expect to receive further information from OCHE related to appropriate vaccination incentives in the very near future.”
Montana Right Now reached out to the Officer of the Commissioner of Higher Education for additional comment after the public meeting. We are waiting to hear back.
Both University of Montana President Seth Bodnar and Montana State University President Waded Cruzado issued letters Tuesday, encouraging the use of masks on campus, regardless of vaccination status. Neither campus went as far a requiring masks or implementing mandates.