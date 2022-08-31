BOZEMAN, Mont. - The third annual Fairy Village put on by the local non-profit Random Acts of Silliness began Monday at Glen Lake Rotary Park.
So far, there have been hundreds of people who have took a stroll through Bumblewood Thicket, which is on the trails behind the park to see the mini art structures that fit seamlessly into the nature around them.
The Fairy Village is comprised of tiny, magical fairy homes and businesses all built from natural materials by local Montana artists.
A project of the pandemic to bring people joy and whimsy, it was so successful, Random Acts of Silliness (RAS) decided to do it every year. This year, they are expecting around 10,000 people while it stays up until Sept. 18.
In 2021, the Fairy Village was voted “Best Public Art Installation in Bozeman.”
It has attracted folks of all ages from the young, to the young-at-heart.
"Of course it's really fun for little kids but it really speaks to that inner child inside of everyone," Anna Visscher, Chief Shenanigans Officer at RAS, said.
The installation will feature a “Build Your Own Bumblewood” area where inspired visitors can use natural materials to create their own fairy structures.
Another part of this installation which is new this year is a weekly fairy-themed story hour by local actors. These will happen every Thursday throughout the event.
For directions to there is a downloadable map on their website here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.