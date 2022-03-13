BOZEMAN, Mont - The nonprofit Family Promise of Gallatin Valley and Community Health Partners celebrated the opening of their new facilities on Thursday.
The two separate facilities offer affordable family childcare and medical services to the community.
“Those organizations could not do it alone they had to reach to the community and say we need help and the community responded this is Bozeman at its best this is Bozeman the city that is never too busy to care," Bozeman Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said.
Family Promise explained that the need for their services went up 685% in the last two years and their new facility helps with providing childcare and a resource center for those families.
The nonprofit works with families that are on the edge of or currently experiencing homelessness.
Family Promise’s executive director Christel Chvilicek said, “This is where the families some to work on all of their case management goals their showers a full kitchen there are areas for the kids to just be kids and play and then our case managers are on-site so they can sit there a work pretty diligently every day with our case manager on what they are doing get out of the situation they are in.”
Across the street from Family Promise is Community Health Partners' one-stop-shop, providing medical, dental, and behavioral health services and a pharmacy.
The health services are offered to everyone regardless of their ability to pay or insurance status.
More information about Community Health Partners can be found here.
More information about Family Promise of Gallatin Valley can be found here.
