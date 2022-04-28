BOZEMAN, Mont. – Family Promise of Gallatin Valley is looking for volunteers to help out with service projects and refill supplies at their facilities to continue helping out families experiencing homelessness.
The national Family Promise "Giving Day" on April 28 asks community members to give an hour of time towards helping families experiencing homelessness to move into a more stable housing situation.
According to the Family Promise of Gallatin Valley 2021 Annual Report, between 2019 and 2021 the number of people using their programs increase by 685% with a new Family Resource Center and Rising Stars Early Learning Center which opened up on Tschache Lane in March.
The center has space for up to 96 children in ages ranging from four-weeks-old to five-years-old along with space for family changing rooms, day center kitchen and a play room among other spaces.
Community Engagment and Volunteer Manager Kylie Kaufman said they now help more than 80 families and opened up new classrooms in their new center but are already running low on supplies.
For their April 28 "Giving Day," Family Promise of Gallatin Valley has 11 service projects including landscaping at two of their transitional housing units, making garden beds for the Rising Stars Early Learning Center as well as some painting and maintenance projects at several facilities.
One of the biggest ways you can help out is creating a "Welcome Home Basket" for their families transitioning from emergency shelter housing who need the simple necessities.
"Things like a laundry basket, toilet paper, cleaning supplies and can opener, just things that you don’t think of when you are moving into a new house," Kaufman said.
Kaufman said you can gather a group of helpers, assemble the supplies, place the items in a laundry basket and drop them off at the Family Promise of Gallatin Valley building at 1603 Tschache Lane.
Items like toilet paper, paper towels, can opener, sponges, dish soap, scissors, laundry detergent, batteries, light bulbs, measuring cups, measuring spoons, towels, ziplock bags, toilet brush and plungers are all needed.
To make things easier, MSU Greek Life volunteers will be outside of the Bozeman Rosauers and Walmart handing out wish list grocery items on April 28.
More information about Family Promise of Gallatin Valley resources and ways to donate can be found here.
