Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches above 6000 feet with locally higher amounts. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches in the valleys. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&