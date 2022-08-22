BOZEMAN, Mont. - Family Promise of Gallatin Valley was awarded a grant of nearly 1 million dollars through the State of Montana to increase access to childcare for underserved families facing housing instability or homelessness.
The funding allows Family Promise to significantly expand its current services at its Rising Stars Early Learning Center.
Family Promise Development Director, Robin Mayer told me that 1 in every 3 kids in the area don't have access to early learning or their parents can't afford preschool learning opportunities.
Montana's current childcare crisis is a result of not having enough supply to meet the demand as well as schools not being able to recruit and retain staff.
The grant money will help the early learning center enroll more students during more hours of the day.
"To be open one day over the weekend because we know that a lot of our families who we serve don't work traditional hours. They don't work a typical 9 to 5 so we will be able to accommodate them. We will also be able to hire about 20 new teachers and welcome about 40 new kiddos.," Mayer said.
There will be 24 spots open for children aged 0-2 and 16 spots for children aged 3-5.
Rising Stars Early Learning Center provides quality childcare and early learning experiences to families and their children, regardless of their ability to pay.
The grant money has also helped to fulfill the majority of the non-profit's scholarship needs.
Currently, 21 families are on the Family Promise childcare scholarship and the remaining families are full tuition-paying families.
According to Family Promise, 31% of the families they serve are minority families, some of which do not speak English as their first language.
More information about the early learning program and how to enroll your child can be found here.
